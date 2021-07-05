Red Sox Add 3 All-Star Reserves, Lead MLB With 5 Selections

Red Sox add three All-Star reserves, lead MLB with five selections originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wouldn't you know it: The best team in the American League has the most All-Stars.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and closer Matt Barnes all were named A.L. reserves for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday. Martinez and Barnes got on via the player ballot, while Eovaldi was an MLB selection.

With shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers both All-Star starters, the Red Sox will send five players to Coors Field on July 13, the most of any major league team.

The Red Sox are the only team with 5 All-Star selections:



Xander Bogaerts (fan-elected starter)

Rafael Devers (fan-elected starter)



J.D. Martinez (player ballot)

Matt Barnes (player ballot)



Nathan Eovaldi (MLB selection) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 4, 2021

Bogaerts, Devers and Martinez were near locks to the make the squad as they power one of the league's best offenses. But Eovaldi and Barnes -- both first-time All-Stars --have been bright spots on an otherwise inconsistent pitching staff.

Eovaldi boasts a 3.41 ERA through 17 starts and leads the AL with a 2.55 FIP. He's allowed more than three runs just once in his last eight starts and has been Boston's most consistent pitcher atop the rotation. Barnes has been dominant in his closer role with 19 saves (second in the AL) and 62 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched.

"Just a wild moment, honestly," Barnes said of learning he made the All-Star team, via WEEI's Rob Bradford.. " ... I called my wife as soon as it happened. I called my wife and then I told my parents, my brother. They’re all ecstatic."

The last time the Red Sox had five All-Stars was in 2018, the year they last won the World Series. That's a good omen for a club that moved to an A.L.-best 53-32 after Sunday's 1-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.