Red Sox Team Up with Mass Mutual for 1st Official Jersey Patch

While fans wait for offseason moves to improve the team's outlook, the Boston Red Sox announced a major off-the-field move Wednesday: a 10-year partnership with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

The Springfield-based life insurer will become the team's "signature sponsor" beginning at the start of the next season. The team said MassMutual has been designated "the first official jersey patch partner of the Red Sox" and its company logo will be featured on the sleeves of player jerseys.

In addition to exposure on both brands' digital properties, MassMutual's in-park presence will be noticeable and will include an expansive company logo above Fenway's centerfield scoreboard, the team announced.

"The Red Sox jersey is one of the most visible and central representations of the club, and it was important to us for the partner featured on it to have a deep understanding and appreciation for this region and community," Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said. "MassMutual is the perfect match for us because they have strong Massachusetts roots and an appetite similar to our own to collaborate well beyond the jersey patch."

The MassMutual Foundation and the Red Sox Foundation also plan to expand the Fenway Park Learning Lab starting in April 2023. Piloted this year with the Boston Public Schools, the program brings students to Fenway "for an immersive, in-person learning experience that combines their classroom-based math, science, language arts, and history lessons with a fun and engaging, co-designed learning experience throughout the park," the team said, and the goal is to provide enough support to give all sixth grade Boston Public Schools students lab access.

MassMutual is also a founding sponsor of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway that opened in August 2022, in which the company has a branded public lounge.

The Red Sox have won the World Series four times this century, but fans are itching for more success after the team finished in last place in the American League East this season, it's second last place finish in the past three years.