Remains found in Florida believed to belong to 16-year-old girl who vanished nearly 20 years ago

The remains discovered Wednesday are believed to be those of Autumn Lane McClure, who disappeared on May 10, 2004, Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said

Nearly two decades after a 16-year-old girl vanished in Florida, authorities have found human remains amid an investigation into her suspected burial site.

The remains discovered Wednesday are believed to be those of Autumn Lane McClure, who disappeared on May 10, 2004, Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said.

McClure, who lived in Ormond Beach and attended Mainland High School, was last seen when her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia Mall.

Detectives have spent nearly two decades investigating her disappearance, obtaining DNA from family members, and re-interviewing friends and possible witnesses.

A person of interest had been identified in 2021, but that person died in 2022, officials said.

But the investigation continued and led to the suspected burial site in the Ormond Beach area.

On Wednesday, human remains were found during the excavation.

Authorities were expected to release more details on Thursday.

