Robert Kraft ‘Excited' for Tom Brady's Week 4 Return to Foxboro

Kraft shares excitement for Brady's Week 4 return to Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NFL teams recently announced their schedules for the 2021 season, and no game stands out more than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New England Patriots matchup in Week 4.

The Oct. 3 "Sunday Night Football" showdown will mark Tom Brady's first game back at Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots for the Bucs. Brady spent 20 seasons in New England, leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles before winning his seventh with Tampa last season.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is anticipating Brady's return just like the rest of us.

"Excited to have him," Kraft told TMZ Sports. "He's a great guy and he did so much for us. I love him. ... We should have a fun night. But, I’m excited for Week 1 when we play Miami.”

The magnitude of Brady's return to Foxboro is summed up by the cost to get into Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3. Ticket prices start at $1,400 and premium seating will cost you almost $9,000.

Those who do pay the hefty price to watch Brady take on his former team will be treated to a spectacle. On top of the countless other storylines, the soon-to-be 44-year-old may have a chance to break the all-time NFL passing yards record.

Brady acknowledged the Week 4 matchup with a fitting analogy. His father, Tom Brady Sr., may have already given Bill Belichick and Co. some bulltein board material five months in advance.