Tornado Caused Damage in Conn. Thursday Morning

It was a tornado that caused damage in Coventry early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF-0 tornado had winds reaching 75 mph and remained on the ground for about 3/4 of a mile, the weather agency said.

The storm took down trees and knocked out power along Flanders Road in Coventry.

A strong thunderstorm in eastern Connecticut triggered a tornado warning early Thursday morning.

Radar detected rotation in one storm cell as it crossed into Andover and moved toward Coventry, according to Maxon.

David Gilmore, a farm owner in Coventry, said there was a loud roar for about 20 seconds and then everything was calm. But now cattle are missing.

“I’m not sure where all my cattle are because many of the trees fell on the electric fence containment system,” he said. “They know where the food is though so they will probably stay here.”

A resident of Flanders Road had a tree fall in her front yard along with four or five other trees on her property, causing damage to the home.

A strong line of storms moved through Connecticut and strengthened as it moved into the eastern part of the state.

The tornado warning was issued just before 4 a.m. for parts of Windham and Tolland counties and expired about 30 minutes later.

Maxon also said the storm cell that caused damage in Chester went into East Haddam, Salem and Bozrah. It intensified and there was some rotation west of Interstate 395 and south of Route 2.

Route 148 in Chester was closed at High Street due to downed trees and wires, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Eversource was reporting more than 100 customers without power in Coventry as of 5:45 a.m.

There was a more significant outage in Putnam, where about 25% of the town was in the dark. Country Kids Childcare in Putnam is closed today and EASTCONN Northeast Regional Program is closing at noon.

A second strong storm cell intensified in far eastern Connecticut before moving into Rhode Island, Maxon said.

Eversource said they have an equipment issue at a substation serving Putnam. It happened around 5 a.m. and affecting around 1,500 customers. The utility company does not have an estimated restoration time.

As of 6:30 a.m., Eversource is reporting more than 2,500 power outages across its coverage area.