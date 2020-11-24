Search Continues for 4 Missing Fishermen Off Provincetown

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday continued its search for four missing fishermen whose boat, the Emmy Rose, sank a day earlier off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard said crews had searched throughout the night for the fishermen, who are all believed to be from Maine. The 82-foot boat's home port is in Portland, Maine.

The search continues for four missing fishermen from the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot CFV that sank early yesterday morning off Provincetown, #MA.#USCG Cutter Vigorous crew searched throughout the night and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew will launch at first light to search. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 24, 2020

The continued efforts come after a day of searching Monday. The Coast Guard said the Emmy Rose sank at about 1 a.m. some 20 miles off Provincetown.

When the Coast Guard First District Command Center in Boston received an alert from the emergency position indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB, from the Emmy Rose they immediately deployed aircraft and ships to the scene.

#BREAKING #HappeningNow#USCG is searching for four people in the water approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, #MA after their 82-foot fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, sank early this morning. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020

By 2:30 a.m., a number of ships and aircraft were searching the area and hours later, an empty life raft, debris and the EPRIB had been found.

By 8:30 a.m., the ship was determined to have sunk and by Monday evening there had still been no other signs of the four missing crew.

The vessel's owner has said all four of the crew were from the state.

"It was a great crew. They don't get any better than that," said vessel owner, Rink Varian in a phone interview with NBC affiliate NEWS CENTER Maine.

Eight-foot waves had been detected in the area where the ship was believed to have sunk.

Wave heights in the region of the #EmmyRose around ~8’ since last known position. Heaviest rain staying west for @USCGNortheast’s SAR operation. https://t.co/8CbD8WMVEd pic.twitter.com/s0dLe4Ko6h — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) November 23, 2020

Family members of the missing fishermen on Monday afternoon had gathered on one of Portland's piers to discuss the search.

"I dropped my phone and fell to the ground because I didn't want to believe it," said Reyann Matthews, whose father, Jeff Matthews was on the vessel.

Joined by her cousin Dana, Matthews' niece, the pair hugged other friends and family of the missing crew.

"He's been lost in the water before for a day and they found him, we're just hoping for the same result," Dana Matthews said.

As for the exact circumstances for the sinking, the Coast Guard could not immediately say what had happened.

The search for the fishermen was expected to continue into Monday night.