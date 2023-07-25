news

Search on for Baltimore sailor reported missing at sea near Mexico

Donald Lawson, 41, an experienced sailor, was aboard his 60-foot racing trimaran about 285 nautical miles off the coast of Acapulco, according to his brother, Quentin Lawson Sr.

By Antonio Planas and Madelyn Urabe | NBC News

A sailor from Baltimore who was hoping to shatter multiple world records on his boat has been missing for nearly two weeks and was last heard from off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico, his brother and the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Donald Lawson, 41, an experienced sailor, set off from Acapulco on July 5 on his 60-foot racing trimaran, and “a storm knocked out one of the engines” on his vessel July 9, his brother, Quentin Lawson Sr., 39, said Tuesday.

Engine trouble prompted Lawson to change course and head back to Acapulco, his brother said.

His initial plan was to travel from Acapulco to Central America’s west coast, through the Panama Canal and to Baltimore, his brother said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Lawson's wife, Jacqueline Lawson, told NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore, that after a storm he had no engine power and was relying on a wind generator. A few days later, she said, he lost his backup wind turbine.  

Lawson's family last had communication from him July 13, when he was about 285 nautical miles from Acapulco, his brother said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsMexicoMaryland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us