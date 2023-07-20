Second teen dies following Tuesday night crash in Randolph

A second teen has died following a crash Tuesday night in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Makhi Boston, the 18-year-old driver and brother of 15-year-old Terry Boston Jr., who died at the scene of the crash, has now died, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday morning.

Randolph police were called to the scene of the crash in the area of 701 North Main St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday., according to the district attorney's office.

The initial investigation determined that a 2011 Nissan Altima was driving south when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Two female passengers were also injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries and their names and ages have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Randolph and state police, along with the district attorney's office.