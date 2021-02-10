Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Warren's ‘Pinkie Promises' to Be Published This Fall

The Massachusetts Democrat's new children's book is based on a favorite campaign ritual

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not forgotten the young people she befriended during her 2020 presidential run.

The Massachusetts Democrat has a picture book coming out this fall called “Pinkie Promises” in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. When meeting a girl supporter, Warren would introduce herself by saying, “My name is Elizabeth, and I’m running for president because that’s what girls do.” Then she would seal their bond with a pinky promise.

“The pinkie promises I’ve made with thousands of girls will stay with me always,” Warren said in a statement Wednesday. “Those promises are a reminder of our strength, and I hope this book will encourage even the youngest readers to dream big — because that’s what girls do.”

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Dems Begin 2 Days of Arguments

coronavirus pandemic 7 hours ago

Virus Updates: S. Africa Scraps AstraZeneca Vaccine, Will Give J&J Jabs

Warren’s book will be released by the Macmillan imprint Godwin Books. It features illustrations by Charlene Chua. The Senator’s other works include “A Fighting Chance” and “Persist,” which is scheduled for May.

A portion of the author’s proceeds for “Pinkie Promises” will be donated to several Massachusetts chapters of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that encourages girls to “be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth Warrenbooks
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us