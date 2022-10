A serious crash is causing major delays on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

State police said on Twitter around 8 a.m. that they are working "a serious truck crash" on I-495 south just before Interstate 93 in Andover.

Troopers working a serious truck crash, Route 495 south prior to Route 93 in Andover.

Traffic is reportedly backed up on I-495 south for several miles, and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.