Mass. Man Dies After Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer in Conn.

Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly car accident involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland Monday afternoon.

Troopers said they were called to the area of exit 69 at about 1:15 p.m. for reported collision. Part of the highway remains closed at this time.

Police said a man, identified as Stephen Gharabegian, of Lexington, Mass., was driving in front of a tractor-trailer when he lost control of his vehicle. The tractor-trailer then crashed into Gharabegian.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said. No other injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Please note that following today’s accident on I84 East, the highway will be shut down for an extended period of time between exits 68 and 69 for removal of the tractor trailer unit. Please seek alternate routes and drive safely as conditions remain slippery. pic.twitter.com/up2oHBwJCW — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) January 23, 2023

Authorities said the right and center lanes remain closed at this time. The closures will remain in effect for an extended period of time so that the tractor-trailer can be towed.

Another accident is being reported on I-84 East in Tolland in the area of the Mountain Spring Road overpass, police said.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and be cautious of slippery road conditions.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has video of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Hill #1278 by calling 860-896-3200 ext. 8006.