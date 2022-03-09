Shooting Near Manchester, NH School Under Investigation

Students at Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, were forced to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting incident in a nearby neighborhood.

Manchester police said they responded to the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst Street near Central High School around 1:15 p.m. They said the immediate area of the school was secure, but the school was put in shelter-in-place mode for about an hour as a precaution.

Arriving officers said they found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Elliot Hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

Police are on scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst St near Central High School. The immediate area of Central High School is secure. The school is in a shelter in place. Please stay out of the area. We will update as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/VJqZmm8jt2 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) March 9, 2022

A black vehicle was seen leaving the area, police said. No arrests have been made.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said it does not appear the shooting was random.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"It may be the result of some type of ongoing feud," he said.

With the area around the school secured, police said dismissal at the high school was able to take place as usual.

A portion of Amherst Street from Maple to Beech streets remain closed as police continue to investigate and could remain closed for several more hours, Aldenberg said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.