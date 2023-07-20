‘Shining light': 11-year-old daughter of former Revs goalie dies in boating accident

The 11-year-old daughter of former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton died in a boating accident in Little River, South Carolina, on Wednesday.

Authorities said a large wave caused by another boat rocked the boat Olivia Knighton was in, sending her and eight other people overboard. The girl was struck by the propeller and later died from her injuries. No one else was injured.

The incident occurred on the Intracoastal Waterway around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Our officers are investigating a fatal boating accident that happened Wednesday in Horry County.

Initial information indicates that a 23-foot boat carrying 12 people was traveling on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/qxPhM2Cxaw — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) July 20, 2023

Brad Knighton posted a social media tribute to his daughter, saying there are "no words to express the depth of our profound brief and sorrow in this moment."

He said his family is still in shock "at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly."

The Revolution posted a message for the Knighton family on social media Thursday.

“Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit. Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts,” the team in a tweet.

The club also stated that they will support the Knighton family in every way possible.

The Patriots added that they are heartbroken by this devastating news, extending their sincerest sympathies to the Knighton family and the Revolution.

We are heartbroken by this devastating news and extend our sincerest sympathies to the Knighton family and the @NERevolution organization. https://t.co/5rtS1uN5R9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 20, 2023

The Hill-Roberts Elementary School in Attleboro, where Olivia was a former student, also issued a statement Thursday.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a loss to our school community. We recently learned that a former student, Olivia Knighton, passed away. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," Hill-Roberts Principal Paul Madden said in the statement.

He said Coehlo Middle School in Attleboro, which Olivia attended last year, will provide grief counseling on Monday morning for students, families and staff.

The incident in South Carolina remains under investigation. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the agency leading the investigation, said it is still collecting witness statements, examining the boat and working to determine exactly what happened.

"Our thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones," the agency said in a statement on Twitter. "We will provide more information as we’re able."

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Brad Knighton, 38, spent 12 years with the Revolution over two separate stints, and ranks fourth in club history in goals against average, save percentage and winning percentage across 52 regular-season matches. He announced his retirement from professional soccer in January to take over as coach of the team's Under-17 academy team.