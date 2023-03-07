1 Dead, 1 Injured in Conn. Shooting

A mother is dead and her son is injured after a shooting in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Mark Lane around 5:15 after getting a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they found two gunshot victims.

According to police, a female was found dead from gunshot wounds. Her identity has not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A male in his late teens or early 20s was also found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Investigators said the woman who died is the mother of the man who was shot.

At this point, officers have identified a strong suspect. The suspect is described by police as a member of the family who is a convicted felon with a strong domestic violence history within the household.

Police said the suspect has prior charges for domestic violence, guns, drugs and violent crimes and has been arrested more than seven times in the last several years.

Investigators are working with the family to determine the details around the shooting. Officials said the suspect was a convicted felon and should not have had a gun.

Authorities emphasize that this was a targeted shooting and was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public or community.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.