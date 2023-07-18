Hartford

Drive-by shooting leaves a bystander dead and another critically hurt in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition Tuesday night.

The police department is investigating the homicide, which happened in front of a restaurant on Barbour Street at about 8:13 p.m. Police responded to the area for a reported double shooting.

Responding officers saw two men in front of the restaurant - one was unresponsive and the other was conscious. Police said both men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Marion Edwards, 24, of Windsor, died, police said. This is the 20th homicide in Hartford this year, according to police.

The other man, who is 70 years old, was taken to the hospital and he is in critical condition, according to police.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the men were not the intended targets. The person who was the intended target appears to have run for cover.

Police said there are no suspects yet, but they are looking for a vehicle in connection to the incident.

The restaurant nearby, Burger and Pizza Land, was open at the time of the drive-by shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said they don't believe this shooting is connected to the last few that happened in the city. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

