Shooting Places Mall of America on Lockdown Two Days Before Christmas

A reported shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in suburban Minneapolis said.

The Bloomington Police Department tweeted shortly after 8:15 p.m. that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting at the mall. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside.

Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

Police did not immediately provide details on whether anyone was injured or arrested.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

Emergency vehicles converged in the snowy parking lot outside and police could be seen putting up yellow crime scene tape near the Nordstrom store.

The Mall of America had asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location,” through its official Twitter account.

The mall was placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting at the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex sent some shoppers running for cover and two people were wounded last New Year’s Eve during an apparent altercation.

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and the Mall of America did not immediately return requests for comment.

Since it opened in 1992, the mall has been the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. The mall does not have metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.