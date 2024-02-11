Female suspect killed by police after shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Texas

Houston police quickly responded to Lakewood Church after receiving initial reports of possible shots fired around Lakewood Church.

A woman entered a Houston church with a five-year-old child and opened fire. According to Troy Finner,

Houston Police Chief, no apparent motive has been found.

The church confirmed shots were fired, adding, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

The shooter has been identified as a 30 to 35-year-old female who entered the church at about 12:53 p.m. CT. She was holding a long rifle, wearing a trench coat and carrying a backpack. The suspect was accompanied by a "small child, approximately 4 to 5 years old boy", Finner said

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to local law enforcement officials, the suspect has been shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot and killed by two off-duty officers.

Witnesses reported the suspect claimed to have a bomb in her backpack and was spraying an unknown substance on the church's ground.

During a press conference, Finner said that the shooting happened around the time that the Spanish language church service was scheduled to start.

Multiple Law enforcement agencies are on-site collaborating on the investigation and will remain on the scene for the next several hours.

They believe this is an isolated incident and are conducting a deeper investigation to ensure no one else is inside the church.

Two victims had been taken to the hospital. A 5-year-old- boy is in critical condition and a 57-year-old male is being treated for a hip injury after being shot in the leg.

Several off-duty officers were at the church at the time of the shooting and were able to take the suspect down before she could claim any lives.

HPD is responding to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway. This is an on-going, active scene. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it is available. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the shooting near Lakewood Church in Houston:

“Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it is believed that a Harris County deputy shot the shooter.

"We also have HCSO deputies who work extra jobs at the church," he added.

Lakewood Church, founded by Joel and Delores Osteen, is among the largest congregations in the country, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week, according to its website.

Officials set up a reunification center at Lamar High School and are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.