Shuttle buses replacing service after MBTA Red Line train derailment

An MBTA Red Line train derailment on Saturday morning has caused delays in service.

Shuttle buses are replacing service on the Red Line and the weather is not ideal as riders try to find another way to get where they're going.

The MBTA says the train derailed shortly before 6 a.m. while shifting from one track to another at the crossover near Broadway as part of a previously scheduled Red Line diversion between Broadway, Ashmont and North Quincy for the Dorchester Avenue bridge project.

Officials say there were no passengers on board, and no one was injured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Needless to say, riders aren't happy about it.

"I don't understand why this has taken so long to fix the safety issues and the track issues. It's gone on for the last four years!" said one Red Line commuter.

MBTA workers are now investigation the cause of this derailment, inspecting the track and starting the process of righting the train.