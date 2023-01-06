Sicilian Sausage Bread Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1x 24” long baguette

10 oz fresh mozzarella medallions, sliced 1/4” thick

1 1/2 lbs. sweet Italian sausage, remove from casing if buying raw links

1 TBS dried oregano

1 TBS dried parsley

1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup shredded parmigiano

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

PREPARATION:

Slice your baguette in half lengthwise. Using your fingers, hollow out the bulk of the interior bread to create a boat for ingredients. *Reserve the interior bread for breadcrumbs for a future dish. In a large bowl, mix the Italian sausage with dried oregano, dried parsley, fresh parsley, garlic, Parmigiano, salt, and pepper. To assemble the sausage bread, begin by laying down a layer of mozzarella medallions on the interior side of each baguette half. Divide the sweet Italian sausage mix in half and evenly pack on top of the cheese on both halves. Press the meat down completely over the cheese so that it reaches the baguette edges. This will help too much cheese from oozing out. For optimal flavor, use a grill pan or outdoor grill preheated on medium-high. Place the sausage bread meat side down on a hot cook surface and cook until internal temperature reaches 160*F. Finish baking through on a baking sheet in a 350* oven. Keep warm until ready to serve. Just before serving, drizzle with Caperchurri. Slice into 2” fingers and enjoy!

Watch the Entire Episode of The Chef's Pantry below to See How Anna Makes Other Delicious Parings to go with it!

Anna Rossi shows us how to make this delicious comfort food dish that's amped up with spicy sausage flavor.