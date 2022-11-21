Simply Savory: Anna's Perfect Pairing of Sausage and Grapes

If you're looking for the perfect combination of Italian-inspired flavors and wine country, Anna's take on Sausage and Grapes was made for you.

These savory sausage links that are roasted with hot and juicy grapes check all the boxes for a flavor-packed weeknight meal. Sweet and meaty flavors are amplified with onion, fennel, loads of red wine, and a splash of balsamic.

Try serving this over creamy instant polenta with mascarpone cheese for an extra silky base.

This dish is fast and easy with humble ingredients making it a weeknight go-to but also delivers the unexpected making it a memorable choice to serve for friends.