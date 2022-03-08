Snow Wednesday, Larger Storm Looms This Weekend

We had wind and some severe thunderstorms Monday night (without much lightning), along with heavy rain as a cold front moved through.

Now we have a blustery day with a persistent wind from the west, northwest and cooler temps. The sunshine feels great, and strong solar heating will keep our homes nice and warm during daylight hours. Tuesday night’s lows drop to the 20s as the wind subsides from evening to overnight going near calm.

When will the snow start in Massachusetts?

Our next storm system is an area of low pressure tracking far offshore to our south. This system will bring in a wintry mix and snow showers to southern New England all day Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so this is a messy storm in the fact that the snow will be very wet in texture and heavy.

How much will it snow on Wednesday in Boston?

Lots of mixing will occur too near the south coast Wednesday afternoon. The stronger October-like sun angle will also work against snow accumulating on the roads. Grassy areas will see a sloppy snowfall and minor accumulation through the day.

By sunset the roads could be lightly coated with leftover snow as bridges and overpasses fall to below freezing. The system tapers off Wednesday night around midnight. We see about 1 to 3 inches widespread from north to south. Around 1 inch in southern New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, and around 2 inches in Massachusetts, including in Boston, and around 3 inches of a wintry mix and snow along the South Coast.

Thursday into Friday, high pressure takes over and we end the work week on a quiet note. Highs return to the 40s and near 50 for both days.

How much snow will we get on Saturday?

As we turn to the weekend, there is a larger storm system that may bring in heavy snow. For now, the track is more north, so northern and western New England could see several inches of snow, while areas southeast would see little snow, mostly rain, then changing to snow on the back end.

Stay tuned as we update the forecast. For now, we have a First Alert for the snow and strong winds on Saturday. Sunday is breezy, with highs in the low 40s.