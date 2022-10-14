Weather

Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?

Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some parts of Massachusetts as of 7 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region.

And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over.

Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some parts of Massachusetts as of 7 a.m., per the National Weather Service:

  • Rowley: 1.9"
  • Colrain: 1.86"
  • Ashfield: 1.66"
  • Greenfield: 1.22"
  • Shutesbury: 1.96"
  • Northfield: 1.17"
  • Ashburnham: 1.33"
  • Athol: 1.05"
  • Sterling: 1.22"
  • Fitchburg: 1.2"
  • Westminster: 1.14"
  • Leominster: 1.32"
  • Princeton: 1.38"
  • Royalston: 1.28"
  • Reading: 1.57"
  • Burlington: 1.08"
  • Wayland: 1.3"
  • Tewksbury: 1.3"
  • Bradford: 1.49"
  • West Newbury: 1.4"
  • Haverhill: 1.46"
  • Methuen: 1.31"
  • Groveland: 1.47"
  • Beverly: 1.79"
  • Salisbury: 1.22"
  • Newburyport: 1.52"
  • Danvers: 1.06"
  • Amesbury: 1.7"
  • Lynn: 1.59"
  • Peabody: 1.75"
  • Huntington: 2"
  • Tolland: 1.36"
  • Amherst: 1.14"
  • Belchertown: 1.33"
  • Easthampton: 1.62"
  • Florence: 1.44"
  • Northampton: 1.34"
  • Holyoke: 1.29"
  • Westfield: 1.2"
  • Mendon: 1.05"
  • Webster: 1.19"
  • Northbridge: 1.19"
  • Douglas: 1.17"
  • Worcester: 1.12"
  • Dedham: 1.91"
  • Sharon: 1.54"
  • Millis: 1.06"
  • Westwood: 1.63"
  • Canton: 1.77"
  • Wrentham: 1.49"
  • Walpole: 1.36"
  • Watertown: 1.3"
  • Waltham: 1"
  • Melrose: 1.09"
  • Malden: 1.1"
  • Somerville: 1.09"
  • Lexington: 1.34"
  • Woburn: 1.32"
  • Boston: 1"
  • Chelsea: 1.17"
  • Milton: 1.49"
  • North Weymouth: 1.55"
  • North Dighton: 2.09"
  • Berkely: 2.46"
  • Norton: 2.06"
  • West Bridgewater: 2.01"
  • Abington: 1.82"
  • Bridgewater: 1.82"
  • Hanover: 1.51"
  • Brockton: 2.02"
  • Plymouth: 1.36"
  • Scituate: 1.22"
  • Duxbury: 1.09"
  • Kingston: 1.16"
  • Fairhaven: 1.87"
  • Dartmouth: 2.66"
  • Somerset: 1.93"
  • Swansea: 1.93"
  • Wareham: 1.3"
  • Bourne: 1.06"
  • Chilmark: 2.06"
  • Shirley: 1.18"
  • Ashby: 1.5"

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsrain
