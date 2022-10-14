Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?

Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region.

And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over.

Rainfall tapers off from west to east today as a cold front pushes offshore. Starts off gusty for parts of the region, but gusty winds will ease as high pressure builds in behind the front. Near seasonable temps heading into the weekend. #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/pzqKgsDy4h — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 14, 2022

Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some parts of Massachusetts as of 7 a.m., per the National Weather Service:

[130 AM Update] Here is a look at the latest rainfall totals across southern New England. For more details check out: https://t.co/uxYoGdOzVF Remember if you encounter a flooded roadway turn around don't drown! #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/HWyNjafwEo — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 14, 2022