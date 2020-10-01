Danvers

Staffer at Danvers Indoor Sports Facility Stabbed; 2 Arrested

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

police lights
NBC10

A staff member at an indoor sports facility in Danvers, Massachusetts has been hospitalized after being stabbed, police said Wednesday.  

According to Danvers police, the two alleged attackers – one man and one juvenile – were arrested after the altercation with a staff member at the Danvers Indoor Sports Facility. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the alleged attackers, Crismael Lithgow, 21, was slated to be arraigned at Salem District. The other alleged attacker was set to be arraigned at Salem juvenile court.

No further information was immediately available.

NBC10 Boston and NECN had not independently confirmed the police account.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Danvers
