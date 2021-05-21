State Police Major Crimes Squad Assisting in Investigation Into Missing South Windsor Mom in East Hartford

The investigation into the disappearance of a South Windsor woman has led to East Hartford and detectives from the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad are assisting in the search for answers.

State police are in East Hartford, assisting South Windsor and East Hartford police with what they said is an “active and ongoing investigation” and South Windsor police said the East Hartford investigation is related to the Jessica Edwards missing person investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

South Windsor Police

State police are in the area of Chipper Drive.

Edwards, a 30-year-old South Windsor woman and mom to a 7-month-old baby boy, has been missing since Monday, May 10.

South Windsor police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit was called in to help search Jessica’s condominium and that her disappearance is being considered suspicious

Jessica went to her mother’s house in East Hartford on Mother’s Day and South Windsor Police said Edwards’ husband told them he last saw his wife last Monday morning.

He said she got into a car with friends to go to a training session at Hartford Hospital, but he didn't see the car or know the friends, according to police.

Police said Jessica called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital last Monday, police said, and that message was sent at 2 a.m. Monday.

Her phone is off and her vehicle was left at her residence.

South Windsor Police said they have been trying to pinpoint her every move from the moment she left her mother’s house on Mother’s Day to when she was reported missing the next day.

No additional information was available.

Check back for updates.