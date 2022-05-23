Hebron

State Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Hebron, Conn. Driveway

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

A man found suffering from several gunshot wounds in a driveway in Hebron on Saturday has died and the Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating.

State troopers responded to Grayville Road at 5:11 p.m. and a resident reported having found the man dead in the driveway.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

They said he had several gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating and the office of the chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Bennett at David.bennett@ct.gov

This article tagged under:

Hebron
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us