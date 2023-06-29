Supreme Court

Supreme Court ends affirmative action: Read the full decision here

The country's highest court ruled that admissions programs at both Harvard and UNC violated the Equal Protection Clause

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a landmark decision that will have far-reaching implications in how colleges and universities select their students, the United States Supreme Court has ruled against Harvard and the University of North Carolina's admissions policy that relied in part on racial considerations.

Thursday's decision by the court's conservative majority represents a major shift in legal precedent for institutions of higher education and essentially strikes down affirmative action in college admissions.

The country's highest court ruled that admissions programs at both Harvard and UNC violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The court's three liberals, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

You can read the full decision here:

More on the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling

Supreme Court 3 hours ago

Supreme Court rejects considering race in college admissions, striking down affirmative action

Affirmative Action 2 hours ago

New England leaders, universities react to Supreme Court admissions ruling

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtHarvardraceAffirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us