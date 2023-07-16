Hartford

Suspect arrested in Hartford, Conn. attempted robbery that left 1 dead, 3 injured

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shootout at a Hartford apartment that left one dead and three people, including a teenager, in critical condition.

They believe the shooting happened as a result of an attempted robbery, and that gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and someone in the apartment.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. inside an apartment at 541 Maple Avenue.

Police say officers encountered a car that had crashed at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street.

They found a passenger inside that had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Simultaneously, officers found a 17-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Maple Avenue apartment. She was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Officers also discovered two other men believed to be involved in the shooting on the 100 block of Wethersfield Avenue. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were subsequently taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment. One man ultimately died from his injuries, while the other is listed in critical condition. The deceased man was identified as 25-year-old Joesph Vargas-Mercado of Philadelphia.

Police believe that the men on Wethersfield Avenue were responsible for the attempted robbery and have arrested the surviving man, 33-year-old Carlos Frank-Nieves, of Philadelphia.

Frank-Nieves is being held on $3 million bond and is charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, criminal attempt murder, unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a minor and criminal possession of a firearm.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordhomicide
