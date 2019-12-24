Suspect in Shooting Outside NH Diner Arrested

A 21-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly shooting two men in Manchester last weekend turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when an argument outside Red Arrow Diner escalated, Manchester Police said in a statement. Two men were hit with gunfire, one in the neck and the other in the legs.

Both men were seriously injured and brought to a local hospital.

Police identified the alleged shooter as Aweis Khamis. He was wanted on two counts of assault and one count of reckless conduct, according to Manchester police.

"We are very pleased that Khamis turned himself in today, his arrest helps keep our community safer," Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said. "I wanted to point out the incredible work done by our Midnight Patrol Officers, along with Manchester Fire and AMR. The response and lifesaving efforts that were taken are a true testament to what our officers do each and every day."

Khamis will be arraigned after December 25.