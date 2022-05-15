celtics

Tatum, Giannis Embrace After Celtics Beat Bucks in Game 7

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Tatum, Giannis embrace after C's win Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are on to the Eastern Conference Finals after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7.

It was a thrilling series headlined by the performances of superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the end, it was Tatum outdueling the two-time MVP to propel the Celtics to a 109-81 victory.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo showed their respect for one another with a special embrace.

"It's an honor, bro," Tatum can be heard telling Giannis.

Al Horford, who took exception to Antetokounmpo's staredown in Game 4, also hugged it out with the Bucks star.

"I appreciate your game. I appreciate your fight. Much respect for you," Horford told Antetokounmpo.

Tatum dropped 23 points (7-14 FG) with eight assists and six rebounds in the Game 7 win. Horford notched six points and 10 boards, and Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 20 rebounds but shot just 10-of-26 from the field while being -20.

The Celtics will meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us