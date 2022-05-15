Tatum, Giannis Embrace After Celtics Beat Bucks in Game 7

WATCH: Tatum, Giannis embrace after C's win Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are on to the Eastern Conference Finals after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7.

It was a thrilling series headlined by the performances of superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the end, it was Tatum outdueling the two-time MVP to propel the Celtics to a 109-81 victory.

After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo showed their respect for one another with a special embrace.

"It's an honor, bro," Tatum can be heard telling Giannis.

All love between Jayson Tatum & Giannis Antetokounmpo 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kLTrTPFMG3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

Al Horford, who took exception to Antetokounmpo's staredown in Game 4, also hugged it out with the Bucks star.

"I appreciate your game. I appreciate your fight. Much respect for you," Horford told Antetokounmpo.

Al Horford & Giannis Antetokounmpo embrace after an epic battle! pic.twitter.com/zrJv6uIyS2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

Tatum dropped 23 points (7-14 FG) with eight assists and six rebounds in the Game 7 win. Horford notched six points and 10 boards, and Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 20 rebounds but shot just 10-of-26 from the field while being -20.

The Celtics will meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.