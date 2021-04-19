Tatum Triple-Double Not Enough for Celtics

Highlights: Tatum triple-double not enough for shorthanded C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics were significantly shorthanded as they tried to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Without Kemba Walker (illness), Marcus Smart (illness), Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols), and Robert Williams (knee), the C's had to rely heavily on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and their bench to carry them.
The C's had an advantage over the Bulls early. They led by as many as 12 points, but as the game wore on, the Celtics wore down. And heading into the fourth quarter, the C's were trailing by eight.
Boston made a few pushes to get back into the game, but they just didn't quite have enough to get over the hump. As a result, the Bulls were able to emerge with a win 102-96.
Tatum and Brown did what they could to power the C's in the game. Brown was able to log 23 points, most of which came early in the contest. While Tatum struggled with his shot and went just 3-of-17 from the field, he did notch the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 boards, and 10 assists.
Tremont Waters also provided a big-time spark off the C's bench in the fourth quarter. He posted nine points and had two key steals in just eight minutes of action.
Here are the highlights from the loss that ended the C's winning streak at six games.
FINAL SCORE: Bulls 102, Celtics 96
CELTICS' RECORD: 31-27
Celtics vs. Bulls highlights
Jayson Tatum finds Jaylen Brown for an easy oop:
Brown starts a red-hot 6-of-6 from the field:
Luke "Big Bird" Kornet with the big-time dunk on his former teammate:
Jabari Parker with the one-handed throwdown:
JB with the great D, big 3:
Semi Ojeleye with the slam:
Tatum finds Jabari Parker in transition:
JT clinches his first career triple-double:
Brown hits a big 3 to keep the game close:
UP NEXT:
Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Phoenix Suns