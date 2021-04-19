Tatum Triple-Double Not Enough for Celtics

Highlights: Tatum triple-double not enough for shorthanded C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were significantly shorthanded as they tried to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Without Kemba Walker (illness), Marcus Smart (illness), Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols), and Robert Williams (knee), the C's had to rely heavily on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and their bench to carry them.

The C's had an advantage over the Bulls early. They led by as many as 12 points, but as the game wore on, the Celtics wore down. And heading into the fourth quarter, the C's were trailing by eight.

Boston made a few pushes to get back into the game, but they just didn't quite have enough to get over the hump. As a result, the Bulls were able to emerge with a win 102-96.

Tatum and Brown did what they could to power the C's in the game. Brown was able to log 23 points, most of which came early in the contest. While Tatum struggled with his shot and went just 3-of-17 from the field, he did notch the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 boards, and 10 assists.

Tremont Waters also provided a big-time spark off the C's bench in the fourth quarter. He posted nine points and had two key steals in just eight minutes of action.

Here are the highlights from the loss that ended the C's winning streak at six games.

FINAL SCORE: Bulls 102, Celtics 96

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 31-27

Celtics vs. Bulls highlights

Jayson Tatum finds Jaylen Brown for an easy oop:

JT to JB for the nice oop in transition #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/1eiL10WI05 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 19, 2021

Brown starts a red-hot 6-of-6 from the field:

Jaylen Brown is 6-6 from the field to start the game#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/vn9ic3OsHy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 19, 2021

Luke "Big Bird" Kornet with the big-time dunk on his former teammate:

Luke "Big Bird" Kornet with the POSTER on Lauri#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/eZtvLT0zzC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

Jabari Parker with the one-handed throwdown:

Jabari Parker with the power throw down! pic.twitter.com/jiLLpldzGT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

JB with the great D, big 3:

All Jaylen Brown does is make plays #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Ni5lafb4Q8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

Semi Ojeleye with the slam:

Semi taking it hard to the rim on this one#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/FGFehb40Ii — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

Tatum finds Jabari Parker in transition:

Loving the Tatum to Jabari connection#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/DAoIKjLJWh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

JT clinches his first career triple-double:

That basket gives JT his first career triple-double#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/wwD1DSDtVh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

Brown hits a big 3 to keep the game close:

Jaylen with a big 3 coming down the stretch #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ITpfPE77C5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2021

UP NEXT:

Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Phoenix Suns