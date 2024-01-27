Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's name not searchable on X days after sexually explicit deepfakes go viral

Whenever Swift’s name was typed into the search box on X, the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” would appear.

AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File

Social media users may have noticed Saturday that they cannot search Taylor Swift’s name on X, days after nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes of the pop star went viral.

Whenever Swift’s name was typed into the search box on X, the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” would appear.

NBC News has reached out to X for comment.

This comes after deepfakes portraying Swift nude and in sexual scenarios were circulated on X Wednesday. The images can be created using artificial intelligence tools that develop new, fake images, or by taking a real photo and “undressing” it.

