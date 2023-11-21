Israel-Hamas War

Tentative hostage deal reached, pending Israeli approval, sources tell NBC News

The possible deal could include around 50 women and children hostages being exchanged for around 150 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners, sources say.

Sources tell NBC News that a tentative deal between negotiators has been reached. The agreement, which is pending Israeli government approval and could fall apart at any moment, according to U.S. officials, would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the war began on Oct. 7.

As it stands now, the tentative deal would include around 50 women and children hostages being exchanged for around 150 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners in a first phase, according to a senior U.S. official. The numbers are subject to change. There would also be a four-to-five-day pause in fighting to allow for hostage exchanges and for more fuel trucks to enter Gaza.

A source familiar with the talks in the region said that Israel would choose which Palestinian prisoners it would release — pending a security check. They also said the deal would include a suspension of overhead drone flights for up to six hours per day so that Hamas could consolidate the remaining hostages. Some hostages are being held by other groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The U.S. officials stressed that any potential deal is very tenuous and could fall apart at any moment. As National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, “Nothing is done until it’s all done.”

Israeli defense forces executed a raid inside of Gaza’s largest hospital, where they say Hamas is operating a command center.
