Testimony on Michelle Troconis' third interview with investigators expected to continue Tuesday

Michelle Troconis’ trial will continue on Tuesday for a 24th day after a court holiday on Monday. The jury is expected to hear more testimony about her third interview with investigators who were investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The mother of five vanished on May 24, 2019.

Jennifer and her husband, Fotis Dulos, were going through a divorce when Jennifer disappeared.

Police believe Fotis killed Jennifer in the garage of her home in New Canaan after she dropped their children off at school and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Fotis Dulos died in January 2020 by suicide after he was charged with his wife’s murder.

Troconis, 49, was dating Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared and she is accused of helping him cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

She has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution and has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

Her trial, which is underway in Stamford, started in January.

Investigators said the third interview, which was done in August 2019, had the most inconsistencies in her story about the day Jennifer disappeared.

On Friday, the jury heard part of that interview.

Investigator testimony also provided some new details, including an emphasis on smoke coming from Fotis Dulos’ home the afternoon Jennifer disappeared. In neighborhood surveillance video, smoke was seen rising from the chimney in the house.

Video shows the vehicles that Michelle Troconis said she used on May 24 making multiple trips back and forth between Fotis Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home and the 80 Mountain Spring Road property.

An investigator who testified on Friday said the times where smoke was visible were consistent with the times some of those trips were made.

“Whatever it is, whatever they are trying to claim from a couple of puffs of white smoke at various times on a very windy day, again, it’s pure speculation,” Troconis’ defense attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said.

