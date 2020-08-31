[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the most popular sports bars in Boston has shut down permanently.



According to a note on its website, The Four's on Canal Street near North Station and TD Garden is no longer in operation, with the post saying the following:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of The Fours Boston as of Monday, August 31st. We extend our sincerest thanks to all of you, our loyal customers, who have supported us for so many years.....In the coming weeks we will be creating a photo gallery on our website that features a collection of some of our favorite Fours Boston memories over the years.

The note also says that the Quincy and Norwell locations of The Four's will remain in operation.

The Boston location of The Four's, which first opened in 1976, was a popular spot for Bruins and Celtics fans alike, featuring meals named after local sports figures including Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, Doug Flutie, Ray Bourque, Carl Yastrzemski, and others.

The address for The Four's in Boston was 166 Canal Street, Boston, MA, 02114. The website for the other locations can be found at https://www.thefours.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)