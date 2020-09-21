The Latest on the Crash That Killed James White's Father, Injured His Mother

Details are continuing to emerge about the tragic crash that killed the father of New England Patriots running back James White and left his mother in critical condition.
Miami-Dade police Capt. Tyrone White Sr., 59, was killed in an accident involving two vehicles around 1 p.m. Sunday at the 11800 block of Griffin Road in Cooper City, Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. They said one vehicle was discovered flipped over and the other was on fire.
Tyrone White Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His wife, Lisa, was also in the car and was airlifted to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The third person involved in the crash was also taken by helicopter to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
"I'm extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez said Sunday on Twitter. He added that Lisa White remains hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Detectives said they are still investigating the crash.
White did not play in Sunday night's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after learning of the accident. There was an outpouring of support for White on social media on Sunday night from former teammate Tom Brady and other NFL players.
Early in Sunday night's game, one of White's current Patriots teammates also sent the running back some love.
Devin McCourty scored a 43-yard pick-6 off a deflection, giving him his second career touchdown.
He immediately ran directly in front of the end zone camera where he said, "2-8, we love you, bro!" in reference to White's jersey number, 28.