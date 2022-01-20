Havana Syndrome

‘Their Pain Is Real': Blinken Defends Diplomats After CIA Casts Doubt on Havana Syndrome

“These findings do not call into question the fact that our colleagues are reporting real experiences and are suffering real symptoms,” Blinken wrote

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, Jan. 7, 2022. Blinken will visit Ukraine this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending U.S. diplomats who came forward to report suspected incidents of “Havana Syndrome,” insisting “their pain is real” after a CIA report cast doubt on the extent of the unexplained phenomenon.

In a letter to all U.S. diplomats, sent Thursday and obtained by NBC News, Blinken said interim findings from the intelligence community had found “plausible explanations for many — but not all — reports of potential anomalous health incidents,” using the Biden administration’s preferred term for Havana Syndrome.

“These findings do not call into question the fact that our colleagues are reporting real experiences and are suffering real symptoms,” Blinken says. “I have heard those firsthand in my discussions in Washington and around the world with those afflicted.”

On Tuesday, Vice President Harris’ visit to Vietnam was delayed by a possible case of Havana syndrome, cases of unusual and unexplained health problems afflicting U.S. government workers since 2016.

