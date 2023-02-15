Boston Business Journal

These Local Hotels, Spas and Eateries Earned Five Stars From Forbes

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

Forbes Travel Guide released its annual ratings of hotels, restaurants and spas on Wednesday, with 15 Massachusetts destinations making the list.

The guide gave nine hotels five stars. Three restaurants and three spas also earned top ratings.

In all, Massachusetts had 37 properties that made at least a recommendation from Forbes. The guide also gives four-star ratings, including 16 for Massachusetts properties.

Worldwide, Forbes’ 65th annual list includes 360 five-star hotels, 79 five-star restaurants and 119 five-star spas.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Click here to see the full list from the Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us