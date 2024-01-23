NY resident dies after eating mislabeled Stew Leonard's cookies in CT: state officials

A person has died after ingesting some cookies with undeclared peanuts sold at Stew Leonard's, according to state officials.

The CT Department of Consumer Protection and Department of Public Health are warning the public about the store's mislabeled Florentine Cookies.

The person who died was a person in their 20s from New York. They reportedly ate the cookies at a social gathering in Connecticut, according to officials.

Stew Leonard's, which has three locations in Connecticut, has issued a recall for the Florentine Cookies.

In the recall, Stew Leonard's states that the cookies, produced by Cookies United, were only sold at the Danbury and Newington locations.

The cookies contain peanuts, but the ingredient wasn't disclosed by the manufacturer. The cookies were sold under the Stew Leonard's brand name.

State officials said the cookies are sold seasonally between Nov. 6 and Dec. 31. The affected cookies have a best by date of Jan. 5, 2024.

President and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. issued the following statement:

"This has never happened at Stew Leonard’s before. We have very strict food safety practices and one of them is having all proper ingredients listed on our labels. Unfortunately, we are buying these cookies from a company who never told us they changed the ingredients. We sold them in good faith and one customer was affected. We were devastated to learn this news and our family is sending our deepest condolences."

Out of an abundance of caution, DCP officials said Stew Leonard's was instructed to remove all baked goods produced by Cookies United from all Connecticut locations.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “DCP Food Investigators are working hard with the Department of Public Health, local health departments, officials in New York State and New Jersey, the Food and Drug Administration and Stew Leonard’s to determine how this error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future. Our condolences go out to the family affected by this incident.”

The Department of Consumer Protection said anyone with a nut allergy should immediately throw out the cookies or return them to Stew Leonard's for a full refund.