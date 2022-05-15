This 4-Time NBA All-Star Has Celtics ‘Winning It All This Year'

Rudy Gobert's endorsement leads social media reaction to Celtics' win over Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Last season's NBA Defensive Player of the Year likes the team with this season's Defensive Player of the Year to win it all.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is going with Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics after witnessing the events of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, in which the C's blew doors off the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

I got Boston winning it all this year. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 15, 2022

Gobert, whose Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the Dallas Mavericks, had been named Defensive Player of the Year in three of the last four seasons. Only two players this century have won a championship the same season as earning DPOY honors: Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors in 2017...and Kevin Garnett right here in Boston in 2008.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who has been off and on the Celtics over the course of the series against the Bucks, made no declarations after Game 7, but did award the proverbial game ball for the series to Al Horford.

Tatum and Brown both came to play, Grant Williams had the game of his life, Udoka coached his ass off… but the game ball of the series goes to Big Al Horford!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 15, 2022

Trent Brown seems ready to take part in the celebration in Boston.

I know the city goin bananas … congrats to the C’s 🍀‼️@celtics — Trent Brown (@Trent) May 15, 2022

One of the McCourty twins (unclear if Devin or Jason) couldn't tell if they were watching Grant Williams or Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill during the game.

Grant Williams or Grant Hill??? — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) May 15, 2022

With his beloved Los Angeles Lakers at home, Magic Johnson shared his two cents on how the Celtics were able to get beyond the Bucks.

It was a total team effort by the Boston Celtics tonight! Williams was the star of the game with 27 points and 6 rebounds and five guys ended in double figures Tatum with 23 points, Brown with 19 points, Pritchard with 14 points, and Smart with 11 points! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 15, 2022

Congratulations to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, the entire Celtics team, Head Coach Ime Udoka, the entire coaching staff, and Owner Wyc Grousbeck for advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 15, 2022

Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins was also left in awe of what he saw from The Batman.