This 4-Time NBA All-Star Has Celtics ‘Winning It All This Year'

Rudy Gobert's endorsement leads social media reaction to Celtics' win over Bucks
Last season's NBA Defensive Player of the Year likes the team with this season's Defensive Player of the Year to win it all.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is going with Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics after witnessing the events of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, in which the C's blew doors off the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.
Gobert, whose Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the Dallas Mavericks, had been named Defensive Player of the Year in three of the last four seasons. Only two players this century have won a championship the same season as earning DPOY honors: Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors in 2017...and Kevin Garnett right here in Boston in 2008.
Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Grant Williams' historic Game 7 sends C's onward
Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who has been off and on the Celtics over the course of the series against the Bucks, made no declarations after Game 7, but did award the proverbial game ball for the series to Al Horford.
Trent Brown seems ready to take part in the celebration in Boston.
One of the McCourty twins (unclear if Devin or Jason) couldn't tell if they were watching Grant Williams or Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill during the game.
With his beloved Los Angeles Lakers at home, Magic Johnson shared his two cents on how the Celtics were able to get beyond the Bucks.
Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins was also left in awe of what he saw from The Batman.