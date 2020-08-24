food & drink

This Decades-old Mainstay for Seafood on the Cape is Closing for Good

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Lobster Claw

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old mainstay for seafood on the Outer Cape is shutting down.

According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, The Lobster Claw in Orleans is closing its doors permanently, with a Facebook post from the Route 6A restaurant saying that "...it's time for the Berig family to say so long and retire! So many great friends have been made and the Berig's will miss you all so much, but all good things must come to an end!" The post mentions that the last day for the dining spot will be Sunday, September 13.

The family behind The Lobster Claw took over the space 51 years ago, though its website indicates that the restaurant apparently got its start back in 1962. Its menu includes such options as clam chowder, littlenecks, shrimp cocktail, lobster rolls, boiled lobster, lobster newburg, fried lobster, steamed mussels, broiled bluefish, fried sole, and poached haddock.

The address for The Lobster Claw is 42 Cranberry Highway (Route 6A), Orleans, MA, 02653. Its website can be found at http://www.lobsterclaw.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

U.S. & World

POLICE 8 hours ago

Jacob Blake's Dad Says Son Is Paralyzed After Shot By Police in Kenosha

Houston 9 hours ago

Evacuations Ordered as Hurricane Laura Aims at Gulf Coast; Damaging Winds Expected Far Inland

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkMassachusettsOrleans
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us