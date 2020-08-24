[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old mainstay for seafood on the Outer Cape is shutting down.



According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, The Lobster Claw in Orleans is closing its doors permanently, with a Facebook post from the Route 6A restaurant saying that "...it's time for the Berig family to say so long and retire! So many great friends have been made and the Berig's will miss you all so much, but all good things must come to an end!" The post mentions that the last day for the dining spot will be Sunday, September 13.



The family behind The Lobster Claw took over the space 51 years ago, though its website indicates that the restaurant apparently got its start back in 1962. Its menu includes such options as clam chowder, littlenecks, shrimp cocktail, lobster rolls, boiled lobster, lobster newburg, fried lobster, steamed mussels, broiled bluefish, fried sole, and poached haddock.



The address for The Lobster Claw is 42 Cranberry Highway (Route 6A), Orleans, MA, 02653. Its website can be found at http://www.lobsterclaw.com/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





