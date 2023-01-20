Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting just over 1,000 customers without electricity as of 5 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.

In New Hampshire, the situation is a bit worse, with Eversource reporting about 4,400 outages. Unitil is reporting another 91 outages, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 1,670 customers without electricity.

Green Mountain Power in Vermont is reporting about 400 outages, and the rest of New England is dealing with only minor issues.