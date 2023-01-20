Weather

Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm

Over 5,000 customers have lost electricity so far

By Marc Fortier

MEMA

Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting just over 1,000 customers without electricity as of 5 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.

In New Hampshire, the situation is a bit worse, with Eversource reporting about 4,400 outages. Unitil is reporting another 91 outages, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 1,670 customers without electricity.

Green Mountain Power in Vermont is reporting about 400 outages, and the rest of New England is dealing with only minor issues.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on Friday's storm

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snow. Here's Are the Current Road Conditions

forecast 3 hours ago

LIVE COVERAGE: Wintry Weather to Continue Friday as Temps Drop

This article tagged under:

Weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us