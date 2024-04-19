Three dead, including baby, after fire in Wallingford, Conn.

Three people, including a 9-month-old baby, have died after a fire in Wallingford on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police have identified them as 24-year-old Justin Varnado, 19-year-old Karizmah Johnson and 9-month-old Kylenn (Jasir) Varnado.

Police are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Firefighters responded to the home on Geneva Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about smoke coming from a home and they heard screams from the residence, officials said.

A male who was outside was suffering from severe burns and he was flown to a local burn center, police said.

Once crews got inside, they found two people in the second-floor apartment.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

The Wallingford fire marshal’s office and the state fire marshal’s office investigated with assistance from the Wallingford Police Department’s Investigative Services Division, Central District Major Crime, and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office and the investigation indicates that the incident is criminal in nature, according to police.

The Wallingford Investigative Services Division is investigating.