Tom Brady Now Says He Thinks He Can Play Until Age 55

Tom Brady says he could 'literally' play until this age originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For years, Tom Brady has stated that his goal is to play quarterback in the NFL until he's 45 years old.

Now, it appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller has upped the ante.

Speaking with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm prior to Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady said that he could "literally" play until he's 50 or 55 -- if he wanted to.

"I don't think I will obviously," Brady said. "My physical body won't be the problem; I think it'll just be, I'm missing too much of my life with my family."

Brady, 44, leads the NFL in passing yards through five weeks with 1,767 and is second in touchdown passes, with 15. He's under contract with the Buccaneers through the 2022 season, which would take him through his age-45 campaign.

Brady started his 94th straight game tonight, the new longest active streak in the NFL thanks to Russell Wilson's thumb injury. If he wanted to break Brett Favre's all-time record of 321 straight games (including the postseason), Brady would need to play at least into his age-56 season in 2033.