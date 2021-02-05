Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Star in Hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial

By Nick Goss

Brady, Gronkowski star in hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Super Bowl ads often are one of the best parts of the gameday experience.

Companies usually save their most hilarious, entertaining and downright crazy commercials for the NFL's grandest stage, when tens of millions of people are watching to see which team will win the Lombardi Trophy.

T-Mobile has a new commercial for Super Bowl week and it's a good one.

It tells the story of Tom Brady taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason and having his former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski join him because of a phone call that featured bad cell phone service.

Intrigued?

Check it out for yourself in the video below:

Brady and Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl titles as teammates in New England, will try to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

