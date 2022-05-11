Toy Insider's Summer Play Picks

It's almost here--- summer fun in the sun with your little one. Toy Insider Contributing Editor Charlene DeLoach has her top play picks for summer 2022.

Little Tikes 3-In-1 Paint & Play Backyard Art Easel

If you've got little ones at home, you know they want to be hands-on at all times. This inflatable art station has a printed scene on which to paint, or a clear panel, so you can stand behind it for your kids to trace your face! Your kids will be free to paint, brush, roll, or sponge for hours of outdoor fun. For ages 3 and up.

Turn and Learn Ferris Wheel

Imagine your infant spinning this Ferris wheel with delight to trigger various sounds and adorable animals to introduce themselves. It helps your little one build language and fine motor skills. Ages 6 months and up.

Hasbro Splash Games

Summer fun means water. Add in classic board games like Twister and other games you remember from your youth and you've got a full day of play. What's better than that? Ages 6 and up.

DeLoach has several other ideas for kids of all ages. Plus, ideas adults can get in on too.

