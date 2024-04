Authorities say there will be traffic delays as a bus struck a bridge in Boston on Sunday morning.

MassDOT says the incident happened on Storrow Drive at the Longfellow Bridge.

Two right lanes are now closed, according to authorities.

Bus bridge strike in #Boston on Storrow Dr. EB at the Longfellow Bridge. Two right lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 14, 2024