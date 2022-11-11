Capitol Riot

Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee Over Subpoena Compelling Him to Testify and Provide Documents

The lawsuit Friday is the first time Trump has formally indicated he has no plans to testify at a deposition scheduled for next week

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trump speaks at "Save America March" rally in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Friday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, arguing its subpoena seeking his testimony and documents tied to the Capitol attack was invalid.

The lawsuit is the first official indication that Trump does not intend to participate in a deposition scheduled for Monday, though there was little expectation that he would comply with the subpoena.

Capitol Riot Coverage:

Capitol Riot Oct 28

Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case

Capitol Riot Oct 27

Man Who Dragged Officer Into Mob During Capitol Riot Gets Over 7 Years in Prison

NBC News has reached out to the Jan. 6 committee and a Trump lawyer for comment.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Trump last month for any communications he may have had regarding extremist groups involved in the riot and any attempts of his in the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the committee.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

From taking no action to adding “fuel to the flames,” the House select committee laid out former President Donald Trump’s movements during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald Trump
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us