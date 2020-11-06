Two Arrested Amid Probe Into Philly Vote Counting Center Threat

Police arrested two men in Philadelphia late Thursday after receiving a tip that they were making threats against the Philadelphia Convention Center, where the city's mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Police were told the men were coming up from Virginia armed with AR-15s, police sources said. Police found their Hummer near the Convention Center; the car was decorated with stickers promoting the conspiracy theory QAnon.

Police on the scene said weapons were recovered from the car, though they did not say what kind.

The identities of the two men have not been released. Homeland Security is assisting in the investigation.

Philadelphia has set up a massive vote-counting operation at the Convention Center, where mail-in ballots have been counted around the clock since Election Day. The count has drawn loud protests by supporters for both President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.