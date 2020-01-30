Person Seriously Injured in Crash Involving Mass. State Trooper in Leominster

A person was seriously injured late Wednesday in a crash in Leominster, Massachusetts involving a state trooper who was assisting in the pursuit of a suspect.

According to authorities, the Massachusetts State Police trooper was assisting other officers pursuing a suspect's vehicle shortly before midnight when he was involved in the crash with a Ford Focus on Route 12.

A female occupant of the Ford Focus was taken to UMass Medical Center-Lakeside with serious injuries. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Leominster Hospital.

At the time of the collision, the cruiser had both his emergency lights and siren activated, police said.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was helping other units in a chase which began around 11:49 p.m. on Interstate 290 in Worcester before continuing onto I-190 northbound and Route 12 southbound.

The suspect vehicle was finally stopped at 12:14 a.m. and arrested on multiple charges.

The suspect was expected to appear in court Thursday on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, operation with revoked registration and failure to stop.