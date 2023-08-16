UConn

UConn overpaid about $450K to employees on sabbatical, audit shows

By Angela Fortuna

a sign spelling out UConn on the school's campus in Storrs
Auditors found that the University of Connecticut overpaid two of their employees approximately $450,000 while they were on sabbatical.

In the newly released State of Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts Report, officials said two faculty members on sabbatical between June 2019 and 2021 were overpaid $355,514 and $98,649, respectively.

The audit states that the employees' total pay totaled $711,027 and $197,298. University bylaws state that employees must return to active service for at least a year once completing their sabbatical.

There were approximately 327 employees on sabbatical at the time, and roughly $10.75 million was distributed to them. Fifteen employees were selected as a part of the audit.

Of that group, auditors said four faculty members did not return to active service and the university paid them nearly $290,000, which was never paid back.

"The lack of effective and enforceable procedures contributed to the university's inability to recoup funds when faculty members did not complete one year of action service following their sabbaticals," auditors said.

The audit goes on to say that the university "granted sabbatical leave inconsistent with its bylaws." Based on the recommendation of auditors, UConn said they will develop a "refreshed and appropriate approval process" for the sabbatical leave program.

